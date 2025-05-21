Honest act: Mazi Metro staff win hearts by returning woman’s lost purse

Advertisement



Nagpur: In an inspiring act that restores faith in humanity, the ever-vigilant team of Nagpur’s Mazi Metro came to the rescue of a distraught woman by returning her lost purse — packed with gold jewellery worth nearly Rs 1 lakh and Rs 4,000 in cash.

The incident unfolded at Prajapati Nagar Metro Station, where Beena Tembhare, a daily commuter, unknowingly left her purse on the train. She disembarked, unaware that a small bag holding her precious belongings had stayed behind.

Fortunately, honesty rode the rails that day.

During a routine post-service cleaning, alert Metro staff spotted the unattended purse. Without delay, it was handed over to the Lost and Found Department. What followed was a meticulous verification and documentation process — a hallmark of the system’s efficiency.

Once Tembhare’s identity and ownership were confirmed, the purse was returned intact. Overwhelmed with emotion and relief, she said, “I was extremely anxious after losing my purse, but the honesty and prompt action of the Metro staff gave me immense relief.”

Metro PRO Akhilesh Halwe commended the team for their integrity and commitment to passenger trust. In a city that’s always on the move, this small act of goodness stood still — and shone bright.

