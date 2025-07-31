Nagpur Police Detain History-Sheeter Rohit Nokariya Under MPDA Act, 25 Serious Cases Registered

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major crackdown on repeat offenders, the Nagpur Police have detained Rohit alias Karan Purushottam Nokariya (age 22), a notorious criminal, under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, 1981. Nokariya, a resident of Plot No. 54, Ingole Layout, near Durgamata Mandir in the jurisdiction of Mankapur Police Station, has been deemed a serious threat to public order.

The accused has a long and violent criminal record, with 25 serious cases registered against him at various police stations across Nagpur including Mankapur, Gittikhadan, Kapil Nagar, and Sadar. His crimes include attempt to murder, armed robbery, grievous assault, extortion, possession of narcotics, attempt to commit dacoity, illegal possession of weapons, issuing threats, and use of abusive language. He is also known to be associated with several local criminal gangs.

Repeat Offender Despite Prior Action

Earlier, Nokariya had been subjected to preventive action under Section 110 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in both 2021 and 2023. He was also detained twice under the MPDA Act for one year each. Despite being required to sign a final bond for good behavior in 2024, he continued his involvement in serious criminal activities, violating the terms of the bond.

Transferred to Harsul Central Jail in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Given the growing threat he posed to public safety, the Mankapur Police Station submitted a detailed proposal for his detention. Acting on the recommendation, Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Kumar Singal ordered his detention, and Nokariya has been transferred to Harsul Central Jail in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

High-Level Police Operation

This action was executed under the supervision of Joint Commissioner of Police Shri Navinchandra Reddy, Additional Commissioner Shri Rajendra Dabhade, DCP Zone 2 Shri Nityanand Jha, and ACP Smt. Sunita Meshram. The team led by Senior PI Haresh Kalsekar, PSI Rajesh Paidalwar (MPDA Cell), PSI Amit Deshmukh, and other officers played a key role in this operation.

Relief for Local Residents

This strong action by the police has brought a sense of relief to local residents, sending a clear message that the Nagpur Police are committed to taking strict measures against dangerous criminals.