Nagpur Municipal Elections: Delimitation in Final Stages, Voter List Revision to Begin August 29

Advertisement



Nagpur: Preparations for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) elections have entered their final phase. The Maharashtra State Government has accelerated the ward delimitation process, with the final boundaries expected to be announced by August 28. Following this, political parties are likely to shift into full election mode, coinciding with the Ganesh Festival season. According to administrative timelines and the upcoming festive calendar, significant election activity is expected to pick up post-Diwali.

As part of the election roadmap, the state government has outlined a clear schedule for ward boundary finalization. Between August 1 and 5, the Urban Development Department will hold video conferencing meetings with zone-level officials regarding ward delimitation.

Gold Rate 30 July 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,000 /- Gold 22 KT 92,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,14,900/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

From August 5 to 11, a draft delimitation report will be prepared and submitted to the State Election Commission. The final announcement of ward boundaries is scheduled to take place between August 22 and 28.

Voter List Revision from August 29

Following delimitation, the revision of the electoral roll will begin from August 29 to September 8. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door surveys to register new voters and remove names of deceased or relocated individuals.

From September 9 to 15, the election authorities will accept public objections and suggestions regarding the revised lists. The draft voter list will be published between September 16 and 22, while the final voter list will be released between October 3 and 6.

Changing Ward Dynamics to Impact Political Strategies

Political analysts predict that changes in ward numbers and boundaries following the delimitation may alter the political equations for several leaders. With clearly outlined steps and deadlines, the state is now gradually transitioning into full election mode. Increased political activity and campaign buzz are expected in the coming weeks as the municipal elections draw closer.