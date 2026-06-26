Nagpur police destroy 484 kg of seized drugs in major anti-narcotics drive

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Nagpur: Sending out a strong message to drug traffickers on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Nagpur Police on Friday destroyed nearly 484 kilograms of seized narcotic substances collected from 120 criminal cases under its ongoing Operation Thunder campaign.

The destruction of the contraband, worth crores of rupees in the illegal market, was carried out in accordance with prescribed legal and scientific procedures at an authorised hazardous waste disposal facility in Butibori MIDC. The exercise was conducted under the supervision of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and in the presence of the Drug Disposal Committee and senior police officials.

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The destroyed stock included a wide range of prohibited narcotic and psychotropic substances such as ganja, brown sugar, heroin, MD, mephedrone powder, charas and cocaine, all of which had been seized during anti-drug operations conducted by various police stations across Nagpur city.

Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Singal had directed the disposal drive as part of the city’s intensified crackdown on the narcotics trade. Officials said the entire process was carried out transparently and strictly in compliance with statutory guidelines governing the disposal of seized drugs.

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Nagpur Police reiterated its commitment to maintaining a zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking and abuse. Officials said Operation Thunder will continue with greater intensity to dismantle drug supply networks, bring traffickers to justice and protect the city’s youth from the growing menace of narcotics.

“The destruction of such a large quantity of seized drugs is not merely a legal procedure but a strong warning to those involved in the narcotics trade that their illegal activities will be relentlessly pursued,” a senior police official said.

The police also appealed to citizens, particularly young people, to stay away from drugs and urged the public to share information about drug peddling with law enforcement agencies to help build a drug-free society.

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