Nagpur police destroy 272 kg of narcotics worth Rs 42.7 lakh under ‘Operation Thunder’

Nagpur: Continuing their aggressive crackdown on drug trafficking under the campaign “Operation Thunder Yevuya, Nashamukt Samaj Ghadvuya” (Let’s build a drug-free society), Nagpur City Police on Sunday destroyed a large cache of narcotics seized in various cases across the city.

The disposal drive, held on September 29, 2025, took place at Maharashtra Enviro Limited, MIDC Butibori, a company authorized by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). In the presence of Police Commissioner Ravinderkumar Singal, 272 kg of narcotics, including Mephedrone (MD), ganja, charas, and doda powder, valued at Rs 42,77,582, were incinerated in compliance with NDPS Act norms and guidelines. The seized drugs were linked to 100 registered cases under different police stations in the city.

Gold Rate 27 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,14,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,06,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,43,400/- Platinum ₹ 49,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

This was the third such destruction drive in recent times. Earlier, on June 24, 2025, as part of International Anti-Narcotics Day awareness week, Nagpur Police destroyed 714 kg of drugs worth Rs 1.32 crore seized in 54 cases. Last year, on June 20, 2024, a similar exercise saw the destruction of 733 kg of narcotics worth Rs 1.37 crore from 110 cases.

With Monday’s action, the total drugs destroyed under Operation Thunder so far stands at 1,710 kg valued at over Rs 3.12 crore, linked to 264 cases registered across various police stations in Nagpur.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Commissioner Ravinderkumar Singal and in the presence of senior officials, including Additional CP (Crime) Vasant Pardeshi, DCP (Detection) Rahul Makanikar, DCP (HQ) Ashwini Patil, officers of the State Crime Investigation Department, Pollution Control Board representatives, and the Anti-Narcotics Squad led by PI Gajanan Gulhane.

Police reiterated their commitment to make Nagpur a drug-free city and appealed to citizens to actively support the campaign by reporting any drug-related activities in their localities.