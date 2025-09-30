Maha Board class 12 exam form deadline extended till Oct 20 amid floods

Nagpur: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has extended the deadline for submitting Class 12 examination forms to October 20, following heavy rainfall and floods in the State. The original deadline for submitting the forms was September 30.

However, due to severe rains and flooding in the Marathwada region, as well as Nashik, Solapur, and Ahilyanagar districts, parents of many students approached Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde requesting an extension of the deadline.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde said, “I was getting calls from many students and farmer parents in the flood-affected areas. They were saying that due to the flood situation, it is not possible for the 12th standard students to fill out the exam form. Tomorrow is the last date to fill out the 12th standard exam form.”

Shinde took immediate action and spoke to Education Minister Dada Bhuse, which led to the extension of the exam form submission deadline to October 20.

“I understood the situation and spoke to the Education Minister Dada Bhuse over the phone and considering the difficulties of the parents and students, the exam date of the 12th standard students was postponed to October 20. Due to this, many students will get relief,” Shinde said.

The decision has been taken to provide relief to thousands of students who were finding it difficult to meet the original deadline because of the floods. The extension will allow students to focus on their studies without the added stress of submitting the forms on time and ensure they can appear for the exams without any problems.

The recent floods in Maharashtra have caused major disruptions, affecting students’ ability to study and prepare for exams. Many students lost their study materials, books, and notes, which has made the situation even more difficult for them.

The Maharashtra 12th exam form is to be submitted via junior colleges through the link on the official website, which is mahahsscboard.in.