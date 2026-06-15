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Nagpur: In a significant breakthrough, the Lakadganj Police solved a robbery case within just six hours of the crime and arrested three accused involved in the offence. Police also recovered the entire stolen property, including cash, a mobile phone and the auto-rickshaw used in the crime.

According to police officials, the incident took place on the night of June 13 when Kuldeep Kishan Singh Thakur boarded a maxi-rickshaw to travel to Dharampeth. The accused allegedly conspired to take him to the Itwari Railway Track area on Maldhakka Road, where they assaulted him with a wooden stick and robbed him of his mobile phone and cash before fleeing the spot.

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Following the complaint, Lakadganj Police immediately registered a case and formed a special investigation team. Officers examined CCTV footage from the surrounding area, analyzed technical evidence and worked on confidential inputs received from informants.

Based on the investigation, police identified and arrested the three accused as Sheikh Wasim Sheikh Hashim, Nilesh Santosh Mendhole, and Sheikh Wasim alias Akam Mohammad Rafiq.

During the probe, police also found that the prime accused, Sheikh Wasim, is a history-sheeter with multiple criminal cases registered against him at various police stations.

Police recovered the stolen mobile phone, cash and the auto-rickshaw used in the robbery. Officials confirmed that 100 percent of the stolen property has been recovered.

Further investigation is underway.

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