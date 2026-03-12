Nagpur police crack down on noise pollution after High Court directive

Advertisement

Nagpur: Acting firmly on directives issued by the Bombay High Court’s Nagpur Bench, the Nagpur police have launched a fresh and comprehensive crackdown on noise pollution across the city. Public notices have been served to religious institutions and shrine managements, while meetings are being held with community leaders and peace committees to ensure compliance and avoid any social discord.

The enforcement drive, which had also been undertaken last year, had resulted in the removal of a large number of loudspeakers installed at various religious places. Renewing the campaign, Commissioner of Police Ravinder Kumar Singal issued a detailed notification on March 9, citing provisions of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 and recent orders of the Nagpur Bench passed during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation on March 5, 2026.

The High Court clearly directed authorities to remove all unauthorised loudspeakers installed at religious places within seven days of issuing notice. The court emphasised that the use of loudspeakers is not an essential religious practice and that excessive noise infringes upon citizens’ fundamental rights to peace, sleep and a healthy living environment.

According to the police notification, written permission from the competent authority is now mandatory for the installation or use of loudspeakers and public address systems at religious places. Managements have been instructed to voluntarily remove unauthorised sound systems within the stipulated seven-day period, failing which police will seize the equipment and initiate legal action.

The guidelines further specify that even permitted loudspeakers must not exceed a height of 15 feet from the ground unless special approval is obtained. Moreover, sound systems must be directed inward towards the premises and not towards public roads or residential neighbourhoods.

The order also extends to wedding lawns, banquet halls, restaurants and event venues, where DJs, amplified music systems or firecrackers cannot be used without prior written permission. Strict adherence to prescribed decibel limits has been made mandatory. Additionally, a complete ban on drums, trumpets, musical instruments, loudspeakers and firecrackers has been imposed between 10 pm and 6 am.

Police authorities have warned that violations will invite strict action under the provisions of the Noise Pollution Rules and other applicable laws. Officials stressed that ignorance of the order will not be accepted as an excuse.

Considering Nagpur’s diverse social fabric, senior police officers have begun interacting with the managements of temples, mosques and other religious establishments to explain the court-backed directives and encourage voluntary compliance. Area peace committees are also being involved to ensure the campaign is implemented in a harmonious manner.

For years, residents across the city have raised concerns about sleep disturbance, stress and health issues caused by unregulated use of loudspeakers during religious programmes, late-night celebrations, wedding processions and other events.

Frustrated by repeated complaints and lax enforcement, the Nagpur Bench of the High Court took suo motu cognisance of the issue, directing authorities to implement the existing laws strictly.

Citizens have been urged to report any violations to the Police Control Room by dialling 112 or by informing the nearest police station. Police officials indicated that after monitoring religious places, enforcement could also be expanded to include excessive vehicle honking, construction noise and other persistent sources of sound pollution in the city.

