Scorching signals: Nagpur commuters bear the heat as green shade nets yet to appear

With temperatures nearing 39°C, two-wheeler riders struggle under the blazing sun; civic action still pending

Advertisement

Nagpur: As temperatures in Nagpur inch close to 39°C, commuters waiting at traffic signals across the city are being forced to endure the relentless summer heat, raising concerns over the delay in installing protective shade nets at major intersections.

Every year, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation installs green shade nets at busy squares to shield motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders, from the harsh sun. The initiative has been widely appreciated in previous summers for offering some respite to commuters stranded at long traffic signals.

Gold Rate Mar 12 2026 - Time 11.45Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,60,900/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,49,600 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,65,200/- Platinum ₹ 90,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

However, despite the early onset of intense heat this year, the seasonal relief measure is yet to be implemented, leaving thousands of daily commuters exposed to the scorching sun during peak afternoon hours.

According to sources in the NMC’s Public Health Department, a proposal recommending the installation of shade nets has already been submitted to the Mayor and the Municipal Commissioner. Officials indicated that the matter may soon be reviewed.

“A proposal has been forwarded and a review meeting is likely in the coming days. A decision on installing the shade nets will be taken after that,” a civic official said.

Meanwhile, commuters say the delay is making daily travel extremely uncomfortable.

A two-wheeler rider heading towards Butibori described the journey as exhausting. “The heat was unbearable. I was drenched in sweat and had to stop several times just to drink water,” he said.

Another commuter recalled being caught at a signal near Bole Petrol Pump Square. “I was stuck there for barely five minutes, but even that felt suffocating in this heat,” she said.

To make matters worse, commuters have also complained about non-functional traffic signals at certain junctions, which not only disrupt traffic flow but also prolong the waiting time under the blazing sun.

Last year, when temperatures crossed 40°C, the Nagpur Traffic Police had temporarily switched off around 20 traffic signals during peak afternoon hours in April to ease commuter discomfort.

However, this year no such directive has been issued so far.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Lohit Matani said the department has not released any circular regarding signal shutdowns during hot afternoon hours.

“We have not issued any directive yet. However, we will examine the issue of non-functional signals. If temperatures rise further in the coming weeks, temporarily switching off some signals may be considered,” he said.

With summer only beginning to intensify, commuters are now hoping that civic authorities act quickly to install shade nets and restore malfunctioning signals, before the daily ordeal at Nagpur’s traffic junctions becomes even more unbearable.

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement