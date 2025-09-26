Nagpur Police Crack Down on Drug Peddlers Under ‘Operation Thunder’; Three Arrested, One Absconding

Nagpur: In a major anti-narcotics drive under Operation Thunder, Nagpur Police have seized drugs and valuables worth nearly ₹8 lakh in two separate actions over the past two days. Three suspects were arrested while one accused remains absconding. The operations were carried out by Crime Branch Unit-5 and Sonegaon Police.

The first action was led by Sonegaon Police, acting on a tip-off. A trap was laid near Shivan village junction on the Wardha–Nagpur highway, where accused Sharad Shyamrao Katlam was nabbed. Police recovered 6 grams of MD drugs, a mobile phone, and a two-wheeler, valued at ₹1.5 lakh. A case has been registered against him under the NDPS Act.

In the second operation, Crime Branch Unit-5 team intercepted two men, identified as Mukesh alias Raja Thakre and Raj Mankar, near MB Town Square, in front of a Domino’s outlet. From their possession, police seized 8.5 grams of MD drugs along with a Swift Dzire car, worth about ₹6.5 lakh.

Gold Rate 26 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,14,400 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,06,400 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,38,100/- Platinum ₹ 49,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

During investigation, police found that the drugs had been supplied by one Kartik Kannake, who is currently absconding. Efforts are on to track him down.

Nagpur Police’s intensified crackdown on narcotics has sent shockwaves through local criminal networks, officials said.