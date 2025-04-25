Nagpur Police Crack Down on Criminals

Advertisement



Tight Surveillance on Crime in Nagpur; Police Commissioner Issues Stern Warning

Ongoing Raids by Detection Branch Teams

Nagpur – Under the ongoing special crime-checking drive in the city, Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Kumar Singhal has intensified action against known criminals. Acting on his directives, Detection Branch (DB) teams carried out extensive raids across various zones for the third consecutive day, inspecting a total of 249 known offenders.

Details of the Operation:

Zone 1: Pratapnagar, Hingna, Wadi, MIDC, Bajaj Nagar – 52 accused

Zone 2: Sitabuldi, Ambazari, Dhantoli, Sadar, Gittikhadan, Mankapur – 49 accused

Zone 3: Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar – 26 accused

Zone 4: Imamwada, Nandanvan, Sakkardara, Hudkeshwar, Beltarodi, Wathoda – 50 accused

Zone 5: Old & New Kamptee, Kalamna, Yashodharanagar, Jaripatka, Pardi, Koradi – 72 accused

The crackdown covered a range of criminal categories including 71 body offenders, 3 recently released convicts, 15 history-sheeters, 20 under MCOCA, 3 under NDPS, 17 under MPDA, 49 externed criminals, 6 juvenile offenders, and 1 accused in an illegal liquor case.

Key Highlights:

Kalamna Police filled a dozier form for Shubham Sharma, accused in a murder case, as a preventive step.

Beltarodi Police registered rape accused Shankarlal Zharia in the 'SIMBA' surveillance system.

registered rape accused Shankarlal Zharia in the ‘SIMBA’ surveillance system. A total of 8 mobile phones and ₹1.04 lakh in assets were seized.

were seized. Several accused were found working as auto-rickshaw drivers, security guards, dhaba and hotel owners, and food stall operators.

Commissioner Singhal has directed that background checks must be done before employing anyone, especially in sensitive roles. During the operation, police teams visited the residences of the accused to collect intel—some were found at home, while others were reportedly out of town.

Commissioner’s Warning:

A strong message has been sent across the criminal network. Special attention is being paid to “dark zones” in the city. “Criminals should think twice before committing any offense, or they will face strict legal consequences,” warned Commissioner Singhal, adding that the goal is to instill fear of the law and ensure public safety.

