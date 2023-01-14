Nagpur Police conferred the Best Police Unit in Maharashtra for the year 2021

Pune/Nagpur: The Nagpur City Police has been conferred the Best Police Unit in Maharashtra for the year 2021.Amitesh Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Nagpur, received the award at the hands of Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra State Shri. Devendra Fadnavis, in the presence of DGP Maharashtra and other senior Police functionaries during the Sr. Police Officer’s Conference held at Pune.

CP Amitesh Kumar thanks and commends each member of the Nagpur City Police for their hardwork leading to this award.

We also assure the citizens of Nagpur that we shall leave no stone unturned to keep the city safe and secure.

