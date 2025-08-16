Nagpur Police Commissioner Chairs Meeting on Stray Dog Control Measures

Nagpur: To address the rising issue of stray dogs in the city, the administration is preparing to take concrete measures. During the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Bombay High Court, Nagpur Bench, the court observed that the concerned departments were not complying with its earlier directions. Expressing displeasure, the court directed the authorities to convene a coordination meeting to discuss control measures for stray dogs.

Accordingly, a crucial coordination meeting was held on Saturday at the Police Headquarters under the chairmanship of Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinderkumar Singhal. Senior officials from Nagpur Police, Nagpur Municipal Corporation, the District Collector’s office, and the Animal Husbandry Department were present.

Gold Rate 14 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,200 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,200 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,16,100/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Animal welfare organizations, social groups working for animal protection, dog lovers, and concerned citizens also participated in the meeting. They shared their views and suggestions to help formulate an effective action plan for managing the stray dog population.

While animal lovers assured their commitment to working in line with the court’s directions, they also requested support from the police administration in overcoming challenges faced during their work with stray dogs.