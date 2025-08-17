Here are today’s top headlines and current events from Nagpur as of August 17, 2025 — ranging from major infrastructure developments and wildlife concerns to crime, politics, sports, and community stories.
Major Headlines
- Nagpur Station Modernization: The ₹488 crore redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is progressing steadily, expected to finish by end of 2026.
- Bhausaheb Mulak Ayurved College Row: A professor was terminated after requesting their salary, sparking controversy. Response from the principal is awaited.
- Leopard Terror in Dabha: A dog was mauled inside Sampat Housing Society. A viral video has intensified fears of leopard sightings.
- Infrastructure Boost vs Smart City Woes: While Nagpur will benefit from a ₹25,567 crore comprehensive mobility plan, reports of ₹2 crore kiosks lying unused highlight Smart City project failures.
Crime News
- Illegal Hookah Parlor Busted: Nagpur Crime Branch raided Dharampeth, booking 18 people.
- Guitar Teacher Arrested: Accused of sexually assaulting a minor.
- Shalarth ID Scam: Mastermind Waghmare arrested after 4 months on the run.
- NMC Suicide Case: Two civic staffers booked for abetment of suicide of a fellow worker.
Other Key Events
- Independence Day 79th Year: Sitabuldi Fort witnessed massive turnout. ICAI marked the day in Pahalgam. Nagpur Police fined 469 vehicles, collecting ₹6 lakh.
- Sports: Ditisha Somkuwar & Sanvi Ghate entered mixed doubles finals at Yonex-Sunrise GH Raisoni Memorial Sub-Junior Badminton Tournament.
- Social Stories:
- Inspiring tale of Mala, a blind woman abandoned at railway station, now employed at Nagpur Collectorate.
- Shri Kalgidhar Satsang Mandal celebrated Janmashtmi.
- PCE students marked ‘Suraksha Bandhan’ with CRPF to spread cyber safety awareness.
Politics & Governance
- Bomb Threat at Gadkari Residence: Police arrested a suspect following the threat call.
- BJP’s Local Ambitions: Chandrashekhar Bawankule claims BJP will secure 120 seats in upcoming NMC elections.
- GST Restructuring on the Horizon: Major reforms likely in September GST Council meet.
Weather Update – August 17, 2025
️ Thunderstorms expected through the day, followed by rain at night.
️ High: 29°C | Low: 24°C
⚡ Outlook: Heavy thunderstorms likely on Aug 19; light rain on Aug 22-23.
Gold Rate – August 17, 2025
- 22K Gold: ₹5,540 per gram
- 24K Gold: ₹6,050 per gram
