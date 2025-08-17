Published On : Sun, Aug 17th, 2025
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Nagpur News Update: From Station Modernization to Leopard Scares and Political Buzz

Here are today’s top headlines and current events from Nagpur as of August 17, 2025 — ranging from major infrastructure developments and wildlife concerns to crime, politics, sports, and community stories.

Major Headlines

  • Nagpur Station Modernization: The ₹488 crore redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is progressing steadily, expected to finish by end of 2026.
  • Bhausaheb Mulak Ayurved College Row: A professor was terminated after requesting their salary, sparking controversy. Response from the principal is awaited.
  • Leopard Terror in Dabha: A dog was mauled inside Sampat Housing Society. A viral video has intensified fears of leopard sightings.
  • Infrastructure Boost vs Smart City Woes: While Nagpur will benefit from a ₹25,567 crore comprehensive mobility plan, reports of ₹2 crore kiosks lying unused highlight Smart City project failures.

Crime News

  • Illegal Hookah Parlor Busted: Nagpur Crime Branch raided Dharampeth, booking 18 people.
  • Guitar Teacher Arrested: Accused of sexually assaulting a minor.
  • Shalarth ID Scam: Mastermind Waghmare arrested after 4 months on the run.
  • NMC Suicide Case: Two civic staffers booked for abetment of suicide of a fellow worker.

Other Key Events

  • Independence Day 79th Year: Sitabuldi Fort witnessed massive turnout. ICAI marked the day in Pahalgam. Nagpur Police fined 469 vehicles, collecting ₹6 lakh.
  • Sports: Ditisha Somkuwar & Sanvi Ghate entered mixed doubles finals at Yonex-Sunrise GH Raisoni Memorial Sub-Junior Badminton Tournament.
  • Social Stories:
    • Inspiring tale of Mala, a blind woman abandoned at railway station, now employed at Nagpur Collectorate.
    • Shri Kalgidhar Satsang Mandal celebrated Janmashtmi.
    • PCE students marked ‘Suraksha Bandhan’ with CRPF to spread cyber safety awareness.

Politics & Governance

  • Bomb Threat at Gadkari Residence: Police arrested a suspect following the threat call.
  • BJP’s Local Ambitions: Chandrashekhar Bawankule claims BJP will secure 120 seats in upcoming NMC elections.
  • GST Restructuring on the Horizon: Major reforms likely in September GST Council meet.

Weather Update – August 17, 2025

️ Thunderstorms expected through the day, followed by rain at night.
️ High: 29°C | Low: 24°C
⚡ Outlook: Heavy thunderstorms likely on Aug 19; light rain on Aug 22-23.

Gold Rate – August 17, 2025

  • 22K Gold: ₹5,540 per gram
  • 24K Gold: ₹6,050 per gram

Horoscope Summary – August 17, 2025

  • Aries: Productive day, focus on long-term planning.
  • Taurus: Emotional stability returns; financial gains possible.
  • Gemini: Avoid disputes; positive news in career.
  • Cancer: A good day for family and relationships.
  • Leo: Professional recognition likely.
  • Virgo: Keep an eye on health; moderate progress at work.
  • Libra: Creative pursuits bring success.
  • Scorpio: Strong intuition, trust your instincts.
  • Sagittarius: Travel or new opportunities may arise.
  • Capricorn: Focus on finances; avoid overspending.
  • Aquarius: Partnerships and teamwork will favor you.
  • Pisces: Good time for spiritual and personal growth.

 

Gold Rate
14 Aug 2025
Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,200 /-
Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,200 /-
Silver/Kg ₹ 1,16,100/-
Platinum ₹ 48,000/-
Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above
Advertisement
Advertisement