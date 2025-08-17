Here are today’s top headlines and current events from Nagpur as of August 17, 2025 — ranging from major infrastructure developments and wildlife concerns to crime, politics, sports, and community stories.

Major Headlines

Nagpur Station Modernization: The ₹488 crore redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is progressing steadily, expected to finish by end of 2026 .

The ₹488 crore redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is progressing steadily, expected to finish by . Bhausaheb Mulak Ayurved College Row: A professor was terminated after requesting their salary, sparking controversy. Response from the principal is awaited.

A professor was terminated after requesting their salary, sparking controversy. Response from the principal is awaited. Leopard Terror in Dabha: A dog was mauled inside Sampat Housing Society. A viral video has intensified fears of leopard sightings.

A dog was mauled inside Sampat Housing Society. A viral video has intensified fears of leopard sightings. Infrastructure Boost vs Smart City Woes: While Nagpur will benefit from a ₹25,567 crore comprehensive mobility plan, reports of ₹2 crore kiosks lying unused highlight Smart City project failures.

Crime News

Illegal Hookah Parlor Busted: Nagpur Crime Branch raided Dharampeth, booking 18 people.

Nagpur Crime Branch raided Dharampeth, booking 18 people. Guitar Teacher Arrested: Accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Accused of sexually assaulting a minor. Shalarth ID Scam: Mastermind Waghmare arrested after 4 months on the run.

Mastermind Waghmare arrested after 4 months on the run. NMC Suicide Case: Two civic staffers booked for abetment of suicide of a fellow worker.

Other Key Events

Independence Day 79th Year: Sitabuldi Fort witnessed massive turnout. ICAI marked the day in Pahalgam. Nagpur Police fined 469 vehicles , collecting ₹6 lakh .

Sitabuldi Fort witnessed massive turnout. ICAI marked the day in Pahalgam. Nagpur Police fined , collecting . Sports: Ditisha Somkuwar & Sanvi Ghate entered mixed doubles finals at Yonex-Sunrise GH Raisoni Memorial Sub-Junior Badminton Tournament.

Ditisha Somkuwar & Sanvi Ghate entered mixed doubles finals at Yonex-Sunrise GH Raisoni Memorial Sub-Junior Badminton Tournament. Social Stories: Inspiring tale of Mala, a blind woman abandoned at railway station, now employed at Nagpur Collectorate. Shri Kalgidhar Satsang Mandal celebrated Janmashtmi . PCE students marked ‘Suraksha Bandhan’ with CRPF to spread cyber safety awareness.



Politics & Governance

Bomb Threat at Gadkari Residence: Police arrested a suspect following the threat call.

Police arrested a suspect following the threat call. BJP’s Local Ambitions: Chandrashekhar Bawankule claims BJP will secure 120 seats in upcoming NMC elections.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule claims BJP will secure in upcoming NMC elections. GST Restructuring on the Horizon: Major reforms likely in September GST Council meet.

Weather Update – August 17, 2025

️ Thunderstorms expected through the day, followed by rain at night.

️ High: 29°C | Low: 24°C

⚡ Outlook: Heavy thunderstorms likely on Aug 19; light rain on Aug 22-23.

