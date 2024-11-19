Nagpur Police Chief Singhal Inspects Polling Booth Security

Advertisement





Nagpur: On Tuesday at noon, City Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Kumar Singhal inspected polling booths in the Kamthi tehsil ahead of the Assembly elections. He reviewed the police arrangements deployed at all polling centers and guided the officers on various aspects of election duty, emphasizing vigilance and alertness during the electoral process.

During his visit, the Commissioner conducted a foot patrol in sensitive and mixed residential areas of Kamthi, accompanied by the RCP (Rapid City Patrol) team and other officers. At the Industrial Training Institute in Kamthi, which serves as the EVM distribution center, Dr. Singhal discussed EVM distribution and security measures with Kamthi Division Assistant Police Commissioner Vishal Kshirsagar. The division includes 346 polling booths, with several designated as sensitive and special booths. Adequate police arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the voting process.

Today’s Rate Tues 19 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 75,800 /- Gold 22 KT 70,500 /- Silver / Kg 91,600/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The Commissioner also toured sensitive areas under the jurisdictions of Juni Kamthi and Navi Kamthi police stations. Key locations such as Sangh Maidan, Ram Mandir complex, Macchi Pool, Madan Chowk, Borkar Chowk, Chawdi Chowk, and Haidari Chowk were inspected. Additionally, polling booths, including those at Saraswati Shishu Mandir, were reviewed. In Navi Kamthi, areas like Haji Seth Juiceb Gani Girls’ Urdu Primary School, Ismailpura, and Modi Padav were patrolled by foot, along with the RCP team, to evaluate security measures.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Circle-5), Niketan Kadam, briefed the Commissioner on various updates. Special Branch Assistant Commissioner Narendra Hivare, along with station officers Prashant Jumde (Juni Kamthi) and Pramod Pore (Navi Kamthi), were also present.

Election Security Arrangements: Over 6,000 Personnel Deployed

To ensure peaceful Assembly elections, over 6,000 personnel have been deployed across various polling centers in the city. Armed police officers will be stationed at sensitive booths and areas. Deployment began Monday evening, with a special focus on intensifying vehicle checks across the city starting today.

The security deployment includes:

– 4,000 police officers and staff

– 1,500 Home Guards

– 3 anti-riot squads

– 4 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)

Restrictions have been placed on mobile phone usage within 100 meters of polling centers and inside polling premises. Police Commissioner Dr. Singhal has urged citizens to cooperate with security personnel by adhering to these rules and assisting in maintaining order.

Police Personnel Mobilized to Neighboring Districts

Over 700 police personnel from Nagpur have been dispatched to districts like Wardha, Yavatmal, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, and Nanded for election duties. According to sources, these officers include over 300 from the city police headquarters and more than 400 from other branches, including traffic and control departments.

District-wise deployment includes:

– Wardha:** 120+

– Yavatmal:** 125+

– Gadchiroli:** 100+

– Chandrapur:** 35+

– Nanded:** 45+

These officers were mobilized by Sunday evening to ensure proper arrangements in these regions.