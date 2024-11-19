Maharashtra Votes: High-Stakes Battle Between Mahayuti and MVA

Advertisement





Maharashtra is set to vote on November 20 for its 288-member assembly, with the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance aiming to retain power against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, which is vying for a strong comeback. Polling begins at 7 am and ends at 6 pm, with results to be declared on November 23.

Prominent leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and other key figures, campaigned across the state. The BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP are banking on schemes like *Majhi Ladki Bahin* to woo voters, while the opposition focuses on issues like caste-based census and social justice.

The BJP’s polarizing slogans like “Batenge toh katenge” and “Ek hai toh safe hai” sparked criticism, with allies like Ajit Pawar distancing themselves from the rhetoric. The MVA countered by spotlighting governance failures and pushing a unifying agenda.

Smaller parties, including BSP and AIMIM, have fielded candidates, contributing to a 28% increase in total contestants from 2019. This year, 4,136 candidates, including 2,086 independents, are in the fray. Over 150 constituencies feature rebels from major alliances contesting against their party nominees.

Maharashtra has 9.7 crore registered voters and over 1 lakh polling booths, an increase from 2019 due to the rise in voter numbers. Around six lakh government employees will ensure smooth polling.

Enforcement agencies seized items worth Rs 252.42 crore, including cash, liquor, drugs, and jewellery, since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect. Additionally, 99% of over 2,400 complaints related to code violations were resolved promptly.

As Maharashtra votes, the stage is set for a fierce contest between Mahayuti’s incumbency and MVA’s resurgence.