Cast vote, and take home Bullet bike, gold coin, smartphone if lucky!

Advertisement





Chandrapur: In a bid to encourage high voter turnout for the Assembly elections on November 20, the Chandrapur district administration has launched a unique reward scheme for its citizens. Eligible voters casting their votes will have the chance to win a Bullet motorcycle, a gold coin, and a 5G smartphone through an exciting lucky draw.

The highlight of the initiative is the first prize: A gleaming Bullet bike valued at Rs 2.15 lakh, which includes registration and insurance. The motorcycle, already generating significant buzz, is on display at the Atal Behari Vajpayee Botanical Garden in Visapur, serving as a visual incentive for voters. Additional prizes include a 15-gram gold coin and the latest 5G smartphone, further adding to the appeal.

Today’s Rate Tues 19 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 75,800 /- Gold 22 KT 70,500 /- Silver / Kg 91,600/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

To participate, voters must reside in Chandrapur district and cast their vote on the election day. After voting, they are required to take a selfie and upload it via a Google form link provided by the administration. A QR code for quick access to the form has also been distributed to ensure seamless participation.

This innovative initiative aims to make the democratic process more engaging and accessible while fostering a stronger sense of civic responsibility. By introducing such attractive incentives, the district administration hopes to inspire eligible voters to step out, exercise their democratic right, and contribute to shaping the future of the state.

The administration has urged all residents to embrace this opportunity, not just for the chance to win valuable prizes, but also to strengthen the democratic fabric of the nation. “Every vote counts, and every voter matters,” emphasized the district officials as they appealed to citizens to participate wholeheartedly in the upcoming elections.