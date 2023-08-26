Excise Department conducts raids on five hotels on Amravati Road in Nagpur

Nagpur: The State Excise Department has carried out raids on five prominent establishments located on Amravati Road near Waddhamna. These establishments are alleged to have allowed patrons to consume liquor without valid permits, thus violating the norms set by the department. In addition, apart from 15 customers, the Excise Department has issued challans to five individuals from the management of EDM Dhabha, Atmosphere, World of World’s, Sky Garden, and Golden Plate Dhaba.

According to sources, the Excise Department received a tip-off that the hotels including EDM Dhabha, Atmosphere, World of World’s, Sky Garden, and Golden Plate Dhaba, situated on Amravati Road, were purportedly serving liquor to their patrons without the required permits. Subsequently, teams from the Excise Department were dispatched to these establishments.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Excise Superintendent Surendra Manpiya stated, ‘We received confidential information about certain irregularities at various establishments on Amravati Road. Taking swift action, we initiated the necessary steps. We found that five establishments—EDM Dhabha, Atmosphere, World of World’s, Sky Garden, and Golden Plate Dhaba—were serving liquor to patrons without valid permits. A total of 20 individuals, including five from the hotel management, have faced consequences,’ he added.

