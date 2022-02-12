Nagpur Police arrest two accused in minor girl’s gang rape case, others at large

Nagpur: Ambazari Police have arrested two accused in the alleged gang rape of a minor girl after being kidnapped and made to consume alcohol and MD. The Ambazari police have registered cases against five persons in the case.

The accused have been identified as Faizan Khan, Sajid Sheikh, Amin Hussein, Tausif, and Numan.

The victim is a class 10 student. All the accused are in the age group of 20-22 and of criminal tendency.

The accused have many cases registered against them, including a murder of PSI.

According police, Faizan trapped the victim through Facebook. After the blooming friendship, the Faizan had called her to meet him on February 2. Faizal took her to a Jafar Nagar based flat under Mankapur Police Station where his friends were already present. The accused first served drinks to the minor girl and also made her consumed MD drugs and raped her by taking turns.

The victim remained mum for couple of days but when her parents questioned her regarding her changed behaviour the girl then narrated her ordeal to her parents. Following which they approached Ambazari Police Station.

Cops have arrested accused Faizan and one other in this connection. The manhunt of the other accused is on.