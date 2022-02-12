Covid-19: Nagpur reports 458 fresh cases, one death; recovery rate improves to 97%

Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Saturday reported 458 fresh cases and one death attributed to the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). In the last 24-hours, 1,459 persons recovered from the virus borne disease.

Out of total cases, 243 cases and one death was reported from Nagpur city while 179 cases cropped up in Nagpur rural. Total 36 cases were reported from outside the district.

With the latest update, the cumulative positive cases reached 5,75,623 and the number of deaths rose to 10,320. The sum of 5,58,350 people have been successfully recovered from the virus borne disease.

The Covid recovery rate of Nagpur district improved to 97% while active cases dropped to 6,953.