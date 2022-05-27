Nagpur pilgrim killed, 7 injured in Uttarakhand road mishap

Advertisement

Nagpur: One pilgrim from Nagpur district was killed and seven others were injured as the Mahindra Max passenger vehicle they were travelling in fell into a 150-meter gorge near Yamunotri National Highway, Barkot in Uttarakhand on Thursday night. In all 3 people died and 10 passengers were injured in the accident.

The Nagpur passenger killed in the mishap has been identified as Ashok Mahadevrao Shande(40). Two others killed are Jayshree Anil Kosare (23), a resident of Tumsar, District Bhandara, and Poor Nath Bhopal Nath (vehicle driver), resident of 27/7 A, PMGP Colony Mahakali Road Andheri West, Mumbai .