5 Reasons Why Gujarat Titans Will Win IPL 2022 Final

Fresh entrants Gujarat Titans have had the ideal start in their inaugural season of the Indian Premier League in 2022. The Ahmedabad-based Gujarat Titans have emerged victorious in their first two matches in this year’s IPL. They beat Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals respectively in those two matches. With Hardik Pandya as their captain, the Gujarat Titans have managed to beat Lucknow Super Giants by 5 wickets in their very first match and also beat the Delhi Capitals team by an edge of 14 runs.
“It feels right that the two teams definitely through to the play-offs are Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. I’ve been very impressed by both. The fact that they are new franchises means that they have approached this competition with no fear and a fresh slate, which has worked for them,” English batter Kevin Pietersen said in his column on Betway few days back.
Gujarat Titans have some of the most prominent names like Ashish Nehra and Gary Kirsten among others, in their coaching unit. And at the same time, they have stellar performers like Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, and Lockie Ferguson among the main players. With heavyweights on their team, Gujarat Titans will be looking forward to offering a tough fight and with all hopes can even win the tournament.
Here are 5 reasons why Gujarat Titans seem well capable of winning the IPL 2022.
- Strong bowling unit
The Gujarat Titans team has an intimidating line-up of bowlers with names such as Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, and Lockie Ferguson to boast of. Among other bowlers, they have all-rounders like Rahul Tewatia and Hardik Pandya who are also smash-hitters. To note, the Gujarat Titan bowlers have played a very criticalpart in their last two winning matches. As a result, both Ferguson and Shami were named in the prestigious Player of the Match category in those two encounters.
- Expert batting line-up
With star batsmen such as Hardik Pandya, Matthew Wade, and David Miller in the team, Gujarat Titans have a highly experienced line-up of batsmen in the squad. Apart from that, they also have some world-class Indian batsmen such as Rahul Tewatia, and Vijay Shankar. It must be noted here that this Ahmedabad-based franchise hadovertaken the 160-run milestone in both of their first two matches.
- Amazing captaincy
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is donning the captain’s hat for the first time and has proven his mettle very well. He made certain smart moves during Gujarat Titan’s last two games. He introduced his main man Rashid Khan a bit late, which saved at least 2 or 3 overs for the slog overs.
- David Miller and Shubman Gill are in great form
Signing up Shubman Gill has indeed proven to be fantastic for the team. He has shown amazing aggression and consistency at the top of the batting order, and he has also been influential in Gujarat Titans’ early wins. Then there is South African batsman David Miller who has consistently helped the team win matches.
- Strong bench
Along with a strong batting and bowling line-up, Gujarat Titans have excellent bench strength. Some key players are available like Alzarri Joseph, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, and Jayant Yadav. These 3 players have ample experience playing the hardest matches in the world and can contribute well if given a chance. So how Pandya plans to utilize his bench strength remains to be seen.