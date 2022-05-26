5 Reasons Why Gujarat Titans Will Win IPL 2022 Final

Advertisement

Fresh entrants Gujarat Titans have had the ideal start in their inaugural season of the Indian Premier League in 2022. The Ahmedabad-based Gujarat Titans have emerged victorious in their first two matches in this year’s IPL. They beat Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals respectively in those two matches. With Hardik Pandya as their captain, the Gujarat Titans have managed to beat Lucknow Super Giants by 5 wickets in their very first match and also beat the Delhi Capitals team by an edge of 14 runs.

“It feels right that the two teams definitely through to the play-offs are Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. I’ve been very impressed by both. The fact that they are new franchises means that they have approached this competition with no fear and a fresh slate, which has worked for them,” English batter Kevin Pietersen said in his column on Betway few days back.

Gujarat Titans have some of the most prominent names like Ashish Nehra and Gary Kirsten among others, in their coaching unit. And at the same time, they have stellar performers like Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, and Lockie Ferguson among the main players. With heavyweights on their team, Gujarat Titans will be looking forward to offering a tough fight and with all hopes can even win the tournament.