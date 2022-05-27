CM Thackeray appeals people not to lower guard, wear masks amid spike in Covid-19 cases

Advertisement

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday appealed to the people of the State not to lower their guard against COVID-19 in view of the rise in cases, and said they should continue to wear face masks to prevent the spread of infection.

Although the number of hospitalisations on account of coronavirus is low, everyone should be alert and cautious as the virus has not gone away completely as yet, he said. A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that Thackeray made the appeal to the people during the weekly meeting of the State Cabinet here.