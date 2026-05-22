Nagpur Pharmacist Assaulted Over Rs 10 Dispute, Nose Fractured

The scorching heat in Nagpur appears to be affecting public behaviour, with minor disputes increasingly turning violent. A shocking incident has surfaced from the jurisdiction of Tehsil Police Station, where a pharmacist was allegedly assaulted over a dispute involving just Rs 10, resulting in a fractured nose. Police have registered cross FIRs based on complaints from both sides and initiated an investigation.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Itwari Bhaji Mandi area, where medical store owner Hardik Umredkar was allegedly attacked.

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Police sources said that Manish Killarkar (50), who lives in the same premises, had earlier purchased medicine for tooth pain from the store.

On May 19, Killarkar reportedly returned the medicine and received Rs 50 back from Hardik. However, he allegedly demanded an additional Rs 10 before leaving the shop.

A short while later, Manish Killarkar allegedly returned to the medical store along with another person and began abusing Hardik before physically assaulting him. During the attack, Hardik suffered serious injuries to his nose, resulting in a fracture.

The incident created panic in the area and the matter soon reached Tehsil Police Station.

According to police, both parties have lodged complaints against each other, following which cross FIRs have been registered and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, with temperatures in Nagpur crossing 46 degrees Celsius, incidents of irritability and anger among residents are reportedly increasing. Minor arguments are rapidly escalating into serious confrontations.

Police have appealed to citizens to remain calm during the extreme heat and resolve disputes peacefully. Authorities have also urged people not to take the law into their own hands.

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