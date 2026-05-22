Ajni Police Seize Huge Stock of Banned Gutkha Under Operation Thunder in Nagpur

Nagpur :Cracking down on the illegal trade of banned flavored tobacco and pan masala in the city, Nagpur City Police and Ajni Police Station carried out a major operation under “Operation Thunder.” Acting on a tip-off, police raided a location and seized a huge quantity of banned gutkha, pan masala and flavored tobacco products. One accused has been arrested and booked under multiple sections of law.

According to police sources, on May 21, 2026, during routine patrolling in the Ajni police station limits, PSI Siddhant Maske and his team received confidential information that a man would arrive near Omkar Nagar Chowk on an Activa scooter carrying banned gutkha and flavored tobacco for sale.

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Acting swiftly, the police laid a trap near “The Cake Zone” shop in Omkar Nagar. The suspect was intercepted and searched, leading to the recovery of banned tobacco and pan masala products. During interrogation, the accused revealed that the stock had been brought from his residence.

Subsequently, police informed officials from the Food Safety Department and conducted a joint raid at the accused’s house. A large stockpile of banned gutkha, pan masala and flavored tobacco was recovered during the search.

The arrested accused has been identified as Pramod Rameshwar Titre (59), a resident of Niranjan Nagar, Beltarodi, Nagpur. Police seized 85.703 kilograms of banned material along with an Activa scooter and a mobile phone, collectively valued at Rs 1,99,792.

Based on the complaint lodged by Food Safety Officer Kiran Rangaswami Gedam of Food and Drug Administration Maharashtra, a case has been registered under Sections 123, 223, 274 and 275 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with Section 59 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, Joint Commissioner of Police Naveenchandra Reddy, Additional Commissioner of Police Shivaji Rathod, DCP Rashmita Rao and ACP Narendra Hivare. Senior Police Inspector Nitinchandra Rajkumar, PI Prabhakar Kawale and PSI Siddhant Maske, along with the Ajni police team, played a key role in the successful action.

The continued crackdown against banned tobacco products in Nagpur has created panic among illegal traders operating in the city.

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