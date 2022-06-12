In Pics: Nagpurians mark Shivaji Coronation at Mahal

Advertisement
Nagpur: Thousands of people throng Mahal area to celebrate the anniversary of the Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation ceremony on June 6.
Shivaji Maharaj was coronated on 6 June, 1674 at the Raigad fort, which served as the capital of the Maratha empire.
Organised by Shri Shivrajyabhishek Sohala Samiti, the coronation programme observed slew of cultural events.
Sadgurudas Maharaj was the chief guest on this occasion while Mudhoji Bhonsle was the guest of honour.
