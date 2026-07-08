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Nagpur: An online GPay transaction proved to be the crucial breakthrough for Nagpur Police in tracing the missing Parswani family, who had mysteriously disappeared from the city’s upscale Balraj Marg in Dhantoli locality 11 days ago, leaving investigators with virtually no clues after all their mobile phones remained switched off.

The family, whose sudden disappearance had sparked widespread concern, was eventually located safely in Pimpri-Chinchwad after investigators tracked the digital footprint generated during a brief online payment. A special police team has since left for Pune to bring the family back to Nagpur for questioning.

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According to police, Jitendra Parswani, a resident of Durga Sadan on Balraj Marg in Dhantoli, had gone missing along with his mother Harsha Parswani, wife Ishita, daughter Khushi and son Krishna on June 24. With every family member’s mobile phone switched off, investigators faced an uphill task as there were no calls, messages or location updates to trace their whereabouts.

Despite exploring every possible lead after a missing persons complaint was lodged, the investigation remained at a standstill for several days.

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Brief internet access cracked the case

During the investigation, police discovered that the family had been deliberately keeping their mobile data switched off to avoid being tracked. However, they briefly activated internet connectivity only while making digital payments.

This strategy ultimately backfired when a GPay transaction carried out in Pimpri-Chinchwad generated a digital location that was captured by investigators. Acting swiftly on the lead, police confirmed the family’s presence in the Pune region and immediately dispatched a special team to bring them back.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the family had been facing severe financial difficulties for a considerable period. Police suspect the mounting economic burden prompted them to leave Nagpur without informing relatives or friends.

Investigators learnt that Jitendra Parswani had been attempting to sell his share of ancestral property to clear outstanding debts. However, the proposed transaction reportedly failed due to legal hurdles and disputes over family ownership, leaving him under increasing financial pressure.

Police believe the financial crisis may have been the primary reason behind the family’s sudden departure from Nagpur.

Police also questioned several relatives and acquaintances during the investigation, but found that the family had maintained only limited contact with them for a long time. The absence of reliable information from those close to the family further complicated the probe and delayed efforts to trace them.

Police have confirmed that all five members of the family are safe and unharmed. The special team that reached Pimpri-Chinchwad is expected to escort them back to Nagpur, where investigators will record their detailed statements to establish the exact sequence of events and ascertain whether any other factors were involved in their disappearance.

The investigation is being conducted under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Sainath Ramod of Dhantoli Police Station. Constable Nitin Kolhe and other members of the investigation team played a key role in tracing the family through digital evidence.

The successful breakthrough has brought relief not only to the police, who had been grappling with one of the city’s most puzzling missing-family cases in recent weeks, but also to the family’s relatives and well-wishers, who had spent the past 11 days anxiously awaiting news of their whereabouts.

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