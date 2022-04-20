Nagpur one step away from hitting Zero Covid-19 cases

Advertisement

Nagpur: All hospital beds in Nagpur district are vacant as the only patient in the city (NMC) area is under home isolation. It means, Nagpur is one step away from hitting Zero Covid-19 cases. With 5 out of 6 under-treatment patients in Nagpur having recovered in home isolation on Tuesday, the entire district now has only 1 Covid patient under treatment.

Similarly, the number of active cases in Vidarbha came down to a single digit for the first time since the onset of the first wave in 2020. On Tuesday, Vidarbha region saw only 8 patients under treatment. All of them are in home isolation, except the two in Gadchiroli who are under observation in hospital.

Total 620 tests were conducted in Nagpur and none was positive. Now, only 1 patient is under treatment and the patient is in Nagpur city.

