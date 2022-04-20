Any bid to foment communal tension will be dealt with firmly: Walse-Patil

Advertisement

The Minister’s warning comes against the backdrop of the May 3 ultimatum by the MNS chief Raj Thackeray for removal of loudspeakers from all mosques in the State

Nagpur: Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Tuesday warned that the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government will not tolerate any attempt to create communal tension as appropriate action will be taken against those indulging in such activities.

The Minister was interacting with the media after addressing a meeting of NCP workers at Ravi Bhavan in the city on Tuesday.

Walse-Patil said that some parties are making efforts to create a communal divide. There is no information on riots in the state. However, the police are monitoring the situation closely. Any attempt to foment communal strike will be dealt with firmly, he said against the backdrop of the May 3 ultimatum by the MNS chief Raj Thackeray for the removal of loudspeakers from all mosques failing which his party workers would read Hanuman Chalisa.

The State Home Minister further said he did not see the likelihood of a law and order situation after May 3 in the state. ‘’We are fully prepared and are taking steps to prevent untoward incidents. If any statement or action incites hatred or disturbs peace between communities, then action will be taken accordingly against the person or organisation concerned,” he added.

Even though clashes were reported in some parts of the country, the state government is fully prepared to tackle any such eventuality, said Walse-Patil adding that there was no need for the State Cabinet’s approval for restricting the use of loudspeakers in religious places. There is no time limit for issuing guidelines for use of loudspeakers in public places. Field level input will be taken and the government will take action and there is no need to go to the Cabinet regarding this issue, he stated.

Walse-Patil without directly naming BJP or MNS claimed that efforts are made to divert the people’s attention from various burning issues including inflation, unemployment, and border situation adding that it should be exposed by the police. The minister expressed serious displeasure over the security cover provided to various state leaders by the Centre claiming that it was an encroachment on the state government’s rights. His statement came a day after the media reports about the possibility of beefing up security cover for Raj Thackeray before his proposed Ayodhya visit.

Walse-Patil said a committee headed by the Chief Secretary comprising police officers and intelligence officers decides on providing security based on threat perception and a politician cannot take a call on the matter.

