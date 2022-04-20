Bullion trader loot: Cops seize 3.5 kg gold from ‘Mama’ of key accused

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Pachpaoli police on Tuesday seized 3.5 kg of gold from the house of a relative of one of the robbers in the trader loot case. The relative was also arrested by the police for hiding the stolen valuables.

The arrested accused was identified as Amit Santosh Khare (32), a resident of Naya Godam, Kamptee. The accused Khare is the ‘Mama’ (maternal uncle) of prime accused Ajay alias Bittu Ram Samaseria (19), who plotted the robbery.

After looting Ketan Batukbhai Kamdar (48), a resident of Mangalam Society, Ganeshpeth, on Friday, the robbers were hiding at Khare’s house in Yerkheda area of Kamptee. They kept 3.5 kg of gold with Khare.

According to police, the accused planned to escape from the city and stay connected with each other through Instagram. However, cops foiled their plan by nabbing them in a well planned operation. Along with Samsaria, the police had arrested Aniket alias Annu Manoj Baronde (19), Ankit Hariram Birha (19), all residents of Thakkargram, Prajwal Raju Vijaykar (23), Shreyas Raju Vijaykar (20),both residents of Buddha Nagar and Kailas Raj Singh Thakur (28), a resident of Vaishali Nagar.

The accused Bittu, Aniket and Ankit are workers of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). The police produced the accused in the court onTuesday and obtained their police custody remand till April 22.

