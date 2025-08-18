Nagpur on Yellow Alert as IMD Issues Rain Warnings Across Maharashtra

Nagpur: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Nagpur and several Vidarbha districts over the next two days, warning of thunderstorms and moderate rainfall. The alerts come as part of a wider weather advisory across Maharashtra, with Mumbai under a red alert and Amravati under an orange alert.

According to the IMD, moderate rainfall is expected in Akola, Amravati, and Buldhana, while isolated showers are likely in Nagpur, Yavatmal, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, and Washim districts. Officials have urged residents to stay alert to changing weather conditions and prepare for possible waterlogging in low-lying areas.

“The active weather over Vidarbha is due to the Monsoon Trough being positioned south of its normal location,” explained Dr. Praveen Kumar from the IMD’s regional centre.

He added that a well-marked low-pressure area over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, extending to north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts, is contributing to the current conditions. The associated cyclonic circulation is expected to intensify into a depression within 12 hours and cross the south Odisha–north Andhra Pradesh coasts by forenoon of August 19.

Meanwhile, Mumbai city and suburbs have been placed under a red alert for August 19, prompting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to advise residents to remain indoors. Amravati and Gadchiroli have been given orange alerts, signifying heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Weather activity is expected to reduce in intensity from August 21, according to the IMD forecast.