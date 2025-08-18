Hoora Car Wash Scam? Customers Expose Dirty Secrets of Doorstep Service

Nagpur: A wave of customer anger is rising against the doorstep car wash service app Hoora, as multiple users accuse the company of cheating them with false promises, poor service, and arbitrary deductions. Many complainants have called it nothing short of “fraud” and “betrayal.”

Packages Promised – Services Denied

One furious customer, who had purchased a four-wash monthly package, narrated his ordeal to Nagpur Today. “The package clearly mentioned pressure wash in every service. But the reality was shocking. First wash – they did everything. Second wash – pressure wash was replaced with bucket wash, without any prior intimation. Third wash – no perfume, no cleaning of mats inside. Fourth wash – only external wash with buckets, no internal cleaning. This is sheer betrayal and fraud,” he alleged.

Arbitrary Deductions – Rs 100 Cut Without Reason

Another customer complained of being penalized without fault. “I booked their service and was stunned when Rs 100 was cut from my package in the name of me being ‘unreachable’. I was at home, very much available. In fact, the same service boy used to come regularly, but this time he didn’t turn up and later put the blame on me,” the customer said angrily.

Support System Fails – Refund in Useless Wallet Points

Adding to the outrage, Shreyas Bhavsar, another aggrieved user, wrote in his mail to Nagpur Today: “I booked their service myself and was completely let down. No one showed up. Their support team kept giving false promises. After several follow-ups, I was refunded only in Hoora wallet points, which are useless because they later claimed service isn’t available in my area.”

Franchise Model Also Under Scanner

Bhavsar further dropped a bigger bombshell, accusing Hoora of running a franchise scam. He claimed, “I’ve seen dozens of comments on your posts and on Quora from people who invested ₹4–5 lakhs in Hoora’s franchise model, but got nothing in return. The company ignores emails and calls unless legally threatened, yet continues to lure more people deceptively.”

Company Silent – Suspicion Deepens

Nagpur Today made repeated attempts to connect with Vivek Sahu, associated with Hoora, to seek his side of the story. However, despite multiple calls and messages and a promise to revert, he did not respond, raising further suspicion about the company’s intent.