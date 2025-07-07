Nagpur on High Alert: COC Centre in Full Swing Amid Monsoon Rains

Advertisement



Nagpur, :To effectively tackle various monsoon-related issues in Nagpur city, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee City Operation Centre (COC) is fully prepared. This control centre operates 24×7 in three shifts to swiftly address rain-induced problems, providing crucial relief and support to the citizens of Nagpur.

Following alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department, Nagpur experienced heavy rainfall from the morning of July 7. To ensure citizens are not inconvenienced, the entire situation was closely monitored from the COC centre using the CCTV cameras installed by the Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation.

Gold Rate 07 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,800 /- Gold 22 KT 90,000/- Silver/Kg 1,07,800/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijeet Chaudhary, along with Additional Commissioners Vasumana Pant, Vaishnavi B., and Ajay Chartankar, the entire system was in active coordination.

Special attention was given to citizen complaints arising from the rains. From the COC centre, every part of the city was under surveillance. Wherever waterlogging was detected, teams were immediately dispatched to drain the water, thus preventing traffic jams and easing movement for residents.

Multi-Department Coordination

Various teams from different departments worked in coordination from the COC centre — including the grievance call centre, sanitation department, transport division, and Smart City team — all ready to resolve issues quickly and efficiently.

In addition, the regional disaster management cell of the fire department closely monitored incidents such as fires, tree falls, and other emergencies in the city. All citizen calls were promptly answered, and emergency sites were monitored in real-time via CCTV, allowing for timely intervention and action.

Round-the-Clock Staff at Citizens’ Service

NMC staff are working tirelessly in three shifts to provide uninterrupted service. This ensures quick response to any emergencies at any hour, demonstrating the administration’s full commitment to public welfare.

Emergency Contact Numbers for Citizens

Regional Disaster Management Cell (HQ): 101 / 0712-2567777 / 2567029

Disaster Control Room: 7030972200

Zone-Wise Helpline Numbers: