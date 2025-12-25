Nagpur on Alert: Static Surveillance Teams Deployed Ahead of NMC Polls

Advertisement

Nagpur: With the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) general elections approaching, the election machinery has gone into full readiness mode. Polling is scheduled for January 15, and to prevent any malpractices, Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) have been deployed at various locations across the city to keep a close watch on vehicle movement.

As per the guidelines of the State Election Commission, these teams will strictly monitor and curb the transportation of cash, liquor, and other prohibited items that could be used to influence voters. On Thursday, NMC Additional Commissioner Ms. Vaishnavi B. and Deputy Commissioner Mr. Milind Meshram inspected the functioning of the SST teams.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force for the NMC General Elections 2025. In this backdrop, the civic administration has deployed static surveillance teams at multiple strategic points in the city to prevent inducements and election-related irregularities.

The SSTs are carrying out checks of suspicious four-wheelers and other vehicles. The inspection process is being videographed for transparency. During these checks, teams are verifying whether vehicles are carrying cash beyond the permitted limit or transporting illegal liquor. In cases where vehicles belonging to political parties are found carrying cash exceeding the prescribed limit, the concerned persons will be required to explain and declare the source of the money to the surveillance teams.

Under the Laxminagar Zone, SSTs have been deployed at Hingna Road, Wardha Road, Shivanagaon, Airport Road, and Jaytala Road. In the Dharampeth Zone, teams are stationed at Katol Naka, Sitabuldi Police Station area, Manas Chowk, and Amravati Road Naka. In the Hanuman Nagar Zone, surveillance teams are posted at Hudkeshwar Naka and Besa Road Naka.

Similarly, in the Dhantoli Zone, SSTs are deployed at Beltarodi Road Naka and near the ST Bus Stand at Ganeshpeth. In the Nehru Nagar Zone, teams are stationed at Dighori Road Naka. The Gandhibagh Zone has surveillance teams at Sitabuldi Railway Station and East Didodiya Gate, while the Satranjipura Zone has teams at Marwadi Chowk and Itwari Railway Station.

Additionally, SSTs have been deployed at Chhavani Road and Uppalwadi Chowki in the Ashi Nagar Zone, and at Chhindwara Road Naka in the Mangalwari Zone.

The election authorities have made it clear that strict action will be taken against any violations, as the administration aims to ensure free, fair, and transparent municipal elections in Nagpur.

