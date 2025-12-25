Nagpur HC Orders Crackdown on Illegal Food Joints

Advertisement

Nagpur: Taking serious note of the unchecked rise of illegal food joints and unlicensed restaurants in Nagpur, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has issued strict directions to the city Police Commissioner to completely eradicate such establishments operating unlawfully across the city.

The High Court made it clear that if illegal food joints continue to function, serious questions will be raised over the efficiency, accountability, and functioning of the officers concerned. The court warned that cosmetic action will not be tolerated and stressed the need for decisive enforcement.

A division bench comprising Justice Anil Kilor and Justice Rajnish Vyas issued notices to the Principal Secretary of the Home Department, the State Excise Commissioner, and the Nagpur Police Commissioner, directing them to file their replies to the allegations raised in the petition by January 14.

The directions came while hearing a Criminal Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by vigilant citizens Dr. Lalit Harode, Asim Bordiya, and Mridula Fadke, who highlighted the persistent menace of illegal dhabas, food joints, and restaurants operating without licenses in various parts of Nagpur.

Calling it a grave matter of public interest, the High Court observed that the police must not adopt a negative or passive approach and should act firmly to restore law, order, and public safety in the city. The Bench categorically stated that merely registering FIRs is not a solution and will not address the root of the problem.

The petition pointed out that the first FIR against illegal dhabas and restaurants in Shankar Nagar was registered as far back as July 28, 2018, at Bajaj Nagar Police Station, under provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act. Despite nearly 50 FIRs being registered over the years, the illegal establishments continue to operate openly, exposing serious enforcement lapses.

Senior Advocate Akshay Naik and Advocate Parth Malviya represented the petitioners and argued that repeated inaction has emboldened illegal operators while residents continue to face safety, law-and-order, and public nuisance issues.

