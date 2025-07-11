Nagpur on Alert: Heavy Rains Trigger Orange Warning in Vidarbha

Advertisement



Nagpur – The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Nagpur and four other districts in eastern Vidarbha, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. The weather system, which has battered Maharashtra for over a week, is expected to persist for the next four days across several regions including Vidarbha, Marathwada, North and Central Maharashtra, the Ghats, and the Konkan coast.

While rainfall intensity has reduced in parts of Mumbai, Konkan, and Pune, Vidarbha continues to be battered by relentless downpours. Over the past three days, heavy rains have severely impacted normal life across the region.

Orange Alert for 5 Vidarbha Districts

The IMD’s regional center has placed Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli under an Orange Alert for today, anticipating intense to extremely heavy rainfall in these districts. Other districts in Vidarbha including Buldhana, Akola, Washim, Yavatmal, Amravati, and Wardha are under a Yellow Alert, suggesting a moderate rain threat.

Marathwada and Central Maharashtra Also on Watch

In the Marathwada region, Jalna and Parbhani districts have been issued Yellow Alerts with predictions of heavy rain. Additionally, districts such as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Dharashiv, Nanded, Latur, Hingoli, Solapur, Jalgaon, and Dhule may experience isolated thunderstorms with lightning, wind speeds of 30–40 km/h, and localized heavy showers.

Isolated Heavy Showers Expected in the Ghats

Parts of the Western Ghats in Central Maharashtra are also likely to witness intense rainfall activity over the next few days.

Advisory for Farmers and Citizens

With continued rainfall likely for the next four days, authorities have urged farmers and residents across the state to stay alert and make necessary preparations. The IMD advises all citizens to monitor weather updates closely and plan their daily activities accordingly.

Nagpur and the wider Vidarbha region remain the focal point of concern as the state navigates through this prolonged spell of monsoon fury.