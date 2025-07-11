Mohan Bhagwat’s ‘75 Retirement Age’ Remark Sparks Debate Over PM Modi’s Future

Advertisement



Nagpur/Mumbai – A remark by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat about public figures retiring at the age of 75 has reignited political chatter around Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s future in office, as he approaches the milestone in September this year.

Speaking at a Guru Purnima event in Nagpur, the RSS headquarters, Bhagwat said, “When someone congratulates you on turning 75, it’s a message — that you should step aside and make way for others.” This statement, while not naming anyone directly, has been widely interpreted as a subtle message for political leaders, particularly Prime Minister Modi, who turns 75 on September 17, 2025.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut was quick to seize upon the statement, calling it a clear and public nudge to Modi from within the Sangh Parivar. The timing has further fueled speculation — Bhagwat himself turns 75 on September 11, just days before Modi, and the RSS will complete its centenary in September 2025.

Though the RSS has maintained silence on whether the comment was aimed at Modi, the BJP was quick to downplay it. Party insiders called the remark “a general observation,” not a directive. “If Bhagwatji truly intended to send a message to Modi, it would have been conveyed privately, not in a public address,” said a senior BJP leader.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had previously dismissed the notion that PM Modi would retire at 75, despite the BJP unofficially treating that age as a retirement benchmark for many senior leaders.

Meanwhile, Shah recently added to the retirement discourse by expressing his desire to study the Vedas and Upanishads after his political career — another comment now seen in a broader context of leadership transition within the ruling party and the Sangh.

Speculation Over Succession and Party Leadership

With internal discussions reportedly underway about future leadership roles, the spotlight has also turned to BJP organizational reshuffling. Party president J.P. Nadda, currently serving an extended term, may soon be replaced. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari are two prominent names being floated as potential successors.

Gadkari, a native of Nagpur and known for his rapport with Bhagwat, is also seen as a strong contender due to his administrative and organizational track record. However, at 68 and with known health issues, his long-term prospects are uncertain.

While Prime Minister Modi remains immensely popular and continues to command the party with unmatched authority, the conversation triggered by Bhagwat’s comment has opened a new chapter in political discourse — one that could shape the leadership roadmap of both the BJP and the broader Sangh Parivar in the coming years.

Whether this was a gentle reminder, an ideological principle, or a subtle political signal, Bhagwat’s 75-year marker has certainly stirred a high-stakes debate ahead of a crucial political season.