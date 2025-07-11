Nagpur: The city continues to grapple with the impact of monsoon rains, mounting civic concerns, and rising crime. Here’s a roundup of the top developments from the past 24 hours:
Weather and Related Concerns
Nagpur and the broader Vidarbha region remain under monsoon stress, with the city recording 77.9 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. A 7-year-old boy tragically drowned in a Ganpati immersion tank in Lakadganj, raising public anger and calls for stricter safety measures.
Once again, Nagpur Airport Road is heavily waterlogged, underscoring persistent drainage issues. The Kanhan River intake wells have been submerged, disrupting drinking water supply to parts of East and North Nagpur.
Though schools and colleges remained closed on July 9 due to downpours, more rain is expected with a Yellow Alert issued by the IMD. Officials are also closely monitoring Ambazari and Gorewada lakes, which are nearing overflow levels.
Meanwhile, the Nagpur district administration clarified to the Bombay High Court that Ambazari Lake is not a notified wetland, allaying some environmental concerns.
Crime and Law Enforcement
Nagpur Police have initiated “Operation U-Turn” to curb drunk driving, leading to a 21% reduction in road fatalities.
However, North Nagpur has witnessed a troubling 181% surge in drug-related crimes in the first half of 2025. In separate incidents:
- Three women were caught on CCTV stealing a moped outside DMart.
- A drunk man was arrested in Dhantoli for assaulting police.
- MD powder worth ₹1.98 lakh was seized in a late-night raid in the Tehsil area.
- A prostitution racket in Kapil Nagar was busted, with one woman arrested.
Other Developments
- Divya Deshmukh, Nagpur’s chess prodigy, has secured direct entry into Round 2 of the World Women’s Chess Cup in Georgia.
- Olympians Rajyavardhan Rathore and Anjali Bhagwat will attend a seminar in Nagpur focused on sports as a career path.
- Reliance Defence confirmed plans to set up Nagpur’s first military aircraft MRO facility at MIHAN-SEZ.
- Online property tax payments are on the rise, reflecting greater digital adoption among citizens.
- The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court has admitted a petition challenging an alleged fee hike at Sandipani School.