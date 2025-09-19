Nagpur on Alert: AES Cases Reported

Nagpur: The city’s health authorities are on high alert after several cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), a serious brain infection, were reported in Nagpur. So far, eight cases have been documented: five from Madhya Pradesh, two from Nagpur city, and one from Nagpur rural areas.

AES is a potentially life-threatening condition affecting the brain, and delayed treatment can lead to death. In response, the municipal administration has initiated urgent measures under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary. All health centers have been instructed to remain fully prepared, with Medical Health Officer Dr. Deepak Selokar leading the response.

Municipal Measures

All government and private hospitals in the city have been instructed to report patients showing AES-like symptoms immediately to the municipal health department.

immediately to the municipal health department. Testing and treatment for suspected patients are being prioritized and expedited .

. A public awareness campaign has been launched urging citizens not to ignore symptoms.

What Is AES?

Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) is an inflammation of the brain that develops rapidly. Key symptoms include:

Gold Rate 19 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,10,300 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,02,600 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,29,600/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Sudden high fever

Dizziness and confusion

Seizures

Loss of consciousness

Difficulty in speaking or walking in some cases

Advisory to Citizens

Doctors have urged that anyone showing fever, seizures, or unconsciousness should seek immediate medical attention. Delaying treatment can endanger lives.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has appealed to residents to remain vigilant and to contact medical facilities at the first sign of AES-related symptoms.