Nagpur Lensman’s Rare Black Tiger Roars on NatGeo Cover

Nagpur: From the forests of Odisha to international acclaim, Nagpur-born wildlife photographer and National Geographic Explorer Prasenjeet Yadav has achieved a remarkable milestone. His stunning photograph of a black tiger from Simlipal National Park has been featured on the cover of National Geographic’s October 2025 issue.

The image captures one of the world’s rarest big cats. Known as pseudo-melanistic tigers, these animals carry a unique genetic mutation that darkens their stripes. Simlipal remains the only reserve where they are found, with nearly half of its 30 tigers exhibiting this trait.

Yadav spent over three months in the forest, carefully tracking the tiger’s movements before finally capturing the iconic shot of T12, a tiger whose presence exemplifies the reserve’s rare wildlife.

“Being in Simlipal as a National Geographic Explorer was a privilege. I witnessed the Odisha Forest Department’s tireless efforts to protect these majestic tigers,” Yadav said, describing the moment as “intense and humbling,” a culmination of months of patience.

Yadav, an alumnus of Paranjape School (NEERI branch) in Nagpur and Hislop College in Nagpur, credits his parents—adventure promoter Udhamsingh and wildlife activist Sadhna—for nurturing his love of nature. His association with National Geographic began in 2014 after receiving the Explorers’ Grant to document lesser-known species in the Western Ghats.

National Geographic Editor-in-Chief Nathan Lump said, “This cover is more than a rare tiger; it tells the story of a species that has rebounded but remains confined to a single reserve, with limited genetic diversity.” He stressed that conservation efforts must ensure not just survival, but thriving populations.

The cover story highlights the dedication of the Odisha Forest Department, conservationists, and researchers working to preserve habitats and genetic diversity. Beyond its visual appeal, the photograph is expected to spark discussions on the long-term sustainability of endangered species in India and globally.