Nagpur: NMC Launches ‘Votethon’ to Encourage Voting in Upcoming Assembly Elections

Nagpur: To raise awareness and encourage voter participation in the upcoming assembly elections, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is set to host a ‘Votethon’ run on November 9. The event, part of the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, will kick off at Yeshwant Stadium, Dhantoli, at 6 a.m.

The logo for the run, titled ‘Vote Nagpur Vote,’ was unveiled by Collector Vipin Itankar at the district collectorate in Civil Lines on Tuesday. Present at the launch were election observer Santoshkumar Mishra, additional district collector Tushar Thombre, NMC additional commissioner and SVEEP nodal officer Ajay Charthankar, deputy district election officer Pravin Mahire, deputy commissioner Ranjana Lade, Rajkumar Meshram, and Piyush Ambulkar.

Under the guidance of NMC Commissioner and Administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari, the ‘Votethon’ will also include activities such as Zumba, dance sessions, running events, a fun walk, and a fancy dress competition to engage citizens in a fun and impactful way.

To join the event, citizens can register at [https://khelpe.in/nmc_votethon](https://khelpe.in/nmc_votethon). The first 5,000 participants will receive a free T-shirt as part of the initiative.

Nagpur’s assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with results expected on November 23.

