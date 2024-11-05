Nagpur Rape Survivor Arrested for Alleged Rs 25 Lakh Extortion from Accused

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a shocking twist to a sensitive case, a 40-year-old rape survivor in Nagpur was arrested for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 25 lakh from her accused, promising to retract her allegations in exchange. Sources revealed that the woman, who is also an agent in the land revenue department, was demanding the sum from Kishor Bure, a government stenographer previously arrested in her case.

Initially, the woman reportedly demanded Rs 15 lakh from Bure’s family to ensure his bail, but her demands were declined. Following his release, she and her accomplice, Praveen Harde (still at large), allegedly escalated the demand to Rs 25 lakh, offering to withdraw the case. Frustrated, Bure sought help from the Beltarodi police, leading to the woman’s arrest and further investigations into her and Harde’s extortion attempts. The case underscores the complex, often controversial intersections of crime and justice.

