Know the 10 Big Announcements in Maharashtra’s Mahayuti Manifesto

In a powerful display in Kolhapur on Tuesday, Maharashtra’s Grand Alliance (Mahayuti) unveiled 10 major promises, hinting at the direction of their manifesto. Before the announcements, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of abandoning Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s principles and claiming the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was formed against the people’s will.

With an electrifying start to the election campaign, the Mahayuti leaders addressed a large public gathering in Kolhapur. CM Shinde, while announcing key initiatives, criticized Thackeray for sidelining core Shiv Sena values. Fadnavis joined in, condemning Thackeray’s “false promises,” adding, “If Uddhav truly respects Shivaji’s legacy, let him install a statue in Mumbra to honor Chhatrapati.”

Here’s a summary of the 10 key pledges from the Mahayuti:

1. Monthly Assistance for Women: The government will raise monthly support for women from ₹1,500 to ₹2,100 and recruit 25,000 women into the police force for enhanced security.

2. Farm Loan Waivers & Extended Support: Annual financial aid to farmers will increase from ₹12,000 to ₹15,000, along with a 20% subsidy on MSP.

3. Universal Food and Shelter Access: CM Shinde promised to ensure food and shelter for every needy person in Maharashtra.

4. Senior Citizen Pension Increase: Monthly pensions for senior citizens will rise from ₹1,500 to ₹2,100.

5. Price Stabilization of Essential Goods: The state will work to stabilize prices of essential items.

6. Job Creation and Education Aid for Students: The manifesto includes 25 lakh new jobs and ₹10,000 monthly tuition support for 10 lakh students through special training programs.

7. Road Infrastructure in 45,000 Villages: Roads will be developed in rural areas to improve connectivity statewide.

8. Improved Pay for Anganwadi and ASHA Workers: Monthly salaries for Anganwadi and ASHA workers will rise to ₹15,000, with added safety coverage.

9. Solar and Renewable Energy Investments: To reduce electricity bills by 30%, the state will invest in solar and other renewable energy sources.

10. Vision Maharashtra@2029: Mahayuti announced ambitious reforms within 100 days of taking office, aiming for a transformative vision for Maharashtra by 2029.

With these promises, the Grand Alliance appears set on a comprehensive development agenda aimed at empowering citizens and driving Maharashtra towards a brighter future.

