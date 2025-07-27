Advertisement
As Nagpur wakes up to a day marked by rescue operations, civic crackdowns, political statements, and extreme weather warnings, here’s your daily roundup of the top news. From the launch of ‘Operation Shakti’ targeting human trafficking, to Nitin Gadkari’s strong criticism of government inefficiency, and the Maharashtra Human Rights Commission stepping in over Ambazari’s dangerous road conditions — July 27 brings crucial headlines, weather alerts, civic updates, and your daily horoscope.
Top Stories
- ‘Operation Shakti’ Launched by Nagpur Police
In a significant move to tackle human trafficking, Nagpur Police have launched Operation Shakti, resulting in the rescue of 42 women so far.
- Gadkari Slams Government Machinery
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari publicly called government machinery “ineffective” and “useless” at an event in Nagpur, sparking political discussions.
- MSHRC Acts on Viral Ambazari Accident Video
The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has taken suo moto cognizance of a video showing multiple two-wheeler accidents on Ambazari Road, citing road negligence.
- NMC Fines for Illegal Hoardings
The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has fined 185 individuals and agencies, collecting ₹9.27 lakh in six months for putting up unauthorized hoardings.
- Tragedy at Salai Mendha Lake
A young man tragically drowned while swimming in Salai Mendha Lake near Hingna.
Other News Highlights
- AI Farming Push in Vidarbha
Nitin Gadkari has urged the implementation of cluster AI farming to increase agricultural productivity in the region.
- Doppler Radar Operational Again
The Doppler radar at RMC Nagpur is back online after a month-long gap, aiding in accurate weather forecasting.
- Historic Balapur Fort Wall Collapses
Heavy rain caused a section of Balapur Fort’s bastion to collapse, raising heritage conservation concerns.
- Kalamna Road Repair Begins
Following a TOI report, the PWD has begun repairs on the heavily used Kalamna Road.
- Pipla Tunnel Tragedy
An ambulance carrying a corpse collided with another vehicle near Pipla Tunnel, killing two people.
Weather Update – July 27, 2025
- Current Temperature: 24°C (Feels like 27°C)
- Humidity: 90%
- Cloud Coverage: 100%
- Visibility: 2.5 km
- Wind: 11 mph (SW)
Rain Forecast:
- 20% chance of rain today
- 10% chance of rain tonight
- Tomorrow: Light rain expected with 40% precipitation chance
- Wind speeds up to 15 mph today; 13 mph tomorrow
Business & Civic Buzz
- Fake AIIMS Recruitment Alert
AIIMS Nagpur has issued a warning against fraudulent recruitment advertisements circulating online.
- Alimony Ruling
The Bombay High Court ruled that an earning wife is still entitled to alimony, setting a legal precedent.
- Karan Kothari Business Park Launch
Central India’s first commercial greenfield project, Karan Kothari Business Park, is all set to launch on Sunday, July 15.
- Amazon Sees Surge in Nagpur
According to Amazon India, Nagpur is emerging as a high-growth region for electronics and premium consumer products.
Nagpur Daily Horoscope – July 27, 2025
- ♈ Aries: Focus on relationships today. Avoid impulsive decisions.
- ♉ Taurus: A good day to revisit pending financial matters. Don’t delay payments.
- ♊ Gemini: Creative energy is high. Use it to explore hobbies or new ideas.
- ♋ Cancer: Family matters take center stage. Stay calm during discussions.
- ♌ Leo: You might face work-related stress. Practice patience.
- ♍ Virgo: A day for introspection. Consider short breaks to recharge.
- ♎ Libra: Financial investments could bear fruit. Evaluate all options wisely.
- ♏ Scorpio: Watch out for emotional confrontations. Stay composed.
- ♐ Sagittarius: Travel plans may get delayed. Keep a flexible schedule.
- ♑ Capricorn: A positive turn in career matters. Expect recognition.
- ♒ Aquarius: Health needs attention. Stay hydrated and avoid late nights.
- ♓ Pisces: A friend may reach out for support. Lend an ear.