As Nagpur wakes up to a day marked by rescue operations, civic crackdowns, political statements, and extreme weather warnings, here’s your daily roundup of the top news. From the launch of ‘Operation Shakti’ targeting human trafficking, to Nitin Gadkari’s strong criticism of government inefficiency, and the Maharashtra Human Rights Commission stepping in over Ambazari’s dangerous road conditions — July 27 brings crucial headlines, weather alerts, civic updates, and your daily horoscope.

Top Stories

‘Operation Shakti’ Launched by Nagpur Police

In a significant move to tackle human trafficking, Nagpur Police have launched Operation Shakti, resulting in the rescue of 42 women so far.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari publicly called government machinery “ineffective” and “useless” at an event in Nagpur, sparking political discussions.

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has taken suo moto cognizance of a video showing multiple two-wheeler accidents on Ambazari Road , citing road negligence.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has fined 185 individuals and agencies , collecting ₹9.27 lakh in six months for putting up unauthorized hoardings .

A young man tragically drowned while swimming in Salai Mendha Lake near Hingna.

Other News Highlights

AI Farming Push in Vidarbha

Nitin Gadkari has urged the implementation of cluster AI farming to increase agricultural productivity in the region.

The Doppler radar at RMC Nagpur is back online after a month-long gap, aiding in accurate weather forecasting.

Heavy rain caused a section of Balapur Fort’s bastion to collapse, raising heritage conservation concerns.

Following a TOI report, the PWD has begun repairs on the heavily used Kalamna Road.

Following a TOI report, the on the heavily used Kalamna Road. Pipla Tunnel Tragedy

An ambulance carrying a corpse collided with another vehicle near Pipla Tunnel, killing two people.

Weather Update – July 27, 2025

Current Temperature : 24°C (Feels like 27°C)

: 24°C (Feels like 27°C) Humidity : 90%

: 90% Cloud Coverage : 100%

: 100% Visibility : 2.5 km

: 2.5 km Wind: 11 mph (SW)

Rain Forecast:

20% chance of rain today

10% chance of rain tonight

Tomorrow : Light rain expected with 40% precipitation chance

: Light rain expected with 40% precipitation chance Wind speeds up to 15 mph today; 13 mph tomorrow

Gold Rate 26 July 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,300 /- Gold 22 KT 91,400 /- Silver/Kg 1,13,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Business & Civic Buzz

Fake AIIMS Recruitment Alert

AIIMS Nagpur has issued a warning against fraudulent recruitment advertisements circulating online.

AIIMS Nagpur has issued a warning against circulating online. Alimony Ruling

The Bombay High Court ruled that an earning wife is still entitled to alimony , setting a legal precedent.

The ruled that an earning wife is , setting a legal precedent. Karan Kothari Business Park Launch

Central India’s first commercial greenfield project, Karan Kothari Business Park , is all set to launch on Sunday, July 15 .

Central India’s first commercial greenfield project, , is all set to launch on . Amazon Sees Surge in Nagpur

According to Amazon India, Nagpur is emerging as a high-growth region for electronics and premium consumer products.

