Nagpur: NHAI expert panel to probe collapse of Pardi flyover

Nagpur: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday said that an expert committee will be constituted to probe the reasons for the collapse of a segment of under-construction Pardi flyover in the Second Capital of the State.

A segment of the under-construction flyover collapsed in Bharat Nagar in Kalamna area on Tuesday night.

The NHAI has decided to constitute an expert committee to investigate the reasons behind the collapse, and necessary steps will be taken based on its report.

“The high-level technical expert committee shall investigate the incident and necessary

steps will be taken after submission of the report by the committee,” an NHAI press note

stated on Wednesday.

The construction of Pardi flyover is being carried out by M/s Gannon Dunkerley and Company Limited and M/s SMS Infrastructure Ltd (JV).