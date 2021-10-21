Nagpur cops pay tributes to martyrs on ‘Police Commemoration Day’ 2021

Nagpur: Police Commemoration Day 2021 was observed at Martyrs Memorial near Police Headquarters at Takli on Thursday. Officers and men from different police units paid homage to their colleagues who sacrificed their lives in line of duty. Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar and other officers placed wreaths at the memorial and offered tributes to the martyrs

History of Police Commemoration Day

Every year on October 21, the nation remembers the sacrifice of 10 police personnel who laid down their lives defending the integrity of our motherland at Hot Springs in Ladakh. These men were killed in an ambush by heavily armed Chinese troops that had violated Indian territory in Aksai Chin.

Since mid-1959, the frontier had suddenly become active due to transgressions by Chinese troops. On October 21, a police party led by Karam Singh, a deputy central intelligence officer, was ambushed by Chinese troops equipped with automatic weapons and mortars. Indian policemen, who were armed only with rifles, held their ground till they were overpowered by the hostile force, resulting in the death of 10 and capture of nine.

The entire nation mourned the martyrdom of these policemen, who were the victims of an unequal encounter with Chinese troops on Indian territory. The bodies were handed over by the Chinese on November 13 and were cremated at Hot Springs at 8am the next day. Police forces assembled at every district headquarters across the country in ceremonial parades to mourn the sacrifice of these valiant soldiers.