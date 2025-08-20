Nagpur Traffic Police Crack Down on Private Travel Buses; Ganeshpeth and Dalda Company Area Cleared

Nagpur: Responding to growing traffic congestion and repeated complaints from residents, the Nagpur Traffic Police launched a major operation today against private travel buses. The impact of the crackdown was evident by evening, with several busy zones witnessing smoother traffic.

Ganeshpeth Bus Stand Square, Rajaram Devi Square, and the Dalda Company locality—long considered major hubs for private travel buses—looked completely different. These spots had for years turned into unofficial halting points where buses would stop along the roadside to pick up and drop passengers, often choking traffic and causing inconvenience to commuters. But since this morning’s police action, not a single private bus dared to halt in these areas.

By afternoon and continuing till 7 pm, the entire stretch remained clear. Local residents welcomed the move, saying it was the first time in years they experienced uninterrupted traffic flow in these pockets.

According to police sources, the operation is not a one-day exercise but part of a sustained campaign. Officials are preparing to register cases against operators found violating traffic norms. The strong enforcement has already created unease among bus drivers and owners.

Background: How These Areas Became Bus Hotspots

Ganeshpeth and Dalda Company areas gradually developed into major pick-up points for private travel operators over the last two decades. Their proximity to the central bus stand and railway station made them attractive for passengers. However, the unchecked parking of buses and unauthorized roadside halts increasingly led to severe congestion, especially during peak hours. Civic bodies and traffic police had repeatedly received complaints from citizens, but large-scale action had been limited until now.

Looking Ahead

Authorities have indicated that the crackdown will intensify in the coming days. For now, citizens are hopeful that the drive will bring lasting relief from the daily chaos created by unauthorized bus stops.