Water Shutdown, Crime Crackdowns & Big Investments Shape Nagpur’s Week

Nagpur witnessed major developments on August 18, 2025, with civic works, police crackdowns, and new investments making headlines. From a 36-hour water supply shutdown to the crackdown on illegal trades and the announcement of a ₹700 crore hospital, the city is buzzing with activity.

Local Government & Infrastructure:

36-hour water shutdown: NMC announced closure of Pench II & III Water Treatment Plants for AMRUT works, sparking concerns after recent water crisis incidents.

Smart City projects: Maharashtra Govt has transferred operations & maintenance to NMC; 7 projects still incomplete.

Brick kiln rehabilitation: Project stalled after Nagpur Improvement Trust denied land clearance.

Potholes trouble: Roads in Hazaripahad, Lawa-Dabha, and Khadgaon face severe damage.

Staff tracking: NMC to replace costly GPS watches with a face-scan attendance app.

NMC to replace costly GPS watches with a face-scan attendance app. Stray dog control: Police Commissioner chairs meeting to address rising stray dog concerns.

Crime & Public Safety:

Hit-and-run driver traced with AI-powered CCTV after viral video.

Illegal parakeet & turtle trade continues in city markets.

Illegal hookah parlour busted in Dharampeth; 18 booked.

Guitar teacher arrested for alleged assault on a minor.

Flesh trade racket busted in Dharampeth salon; 2 rescued.

Burglary in Wadi solved in 3 days; property worth ₹7.42 Lakh recovered.

Jaripatka Police arrested a man for theft of brass Buddha idol & cash.

Property dealer stabbed after objecting to smoking.

Cyber fraud victims recover ₹10 Cr through ‘Garuda Drishti’.

19-year-old caught with MD powder worth ₹42,000 in Nandanvan.

Two individuals severely burned at Khaparkheda Thermal Power Station.

Other News:

‘Tiranga Marathon’ winners: Gaurav Khodatkar & Mitali Bhoyar.

Nagpur economy projected at ₹3.5 lakh crore by 2027-28 (IIM Nagpur).

Manipal Hospitals announces ₹700 Cr multi-specialty hospital in city.

Private bus operators worry over Inner Ring Road pick-up ban from Aug 25.

Permit room owners threaten shutdown from Aug 25 over liquor taxes.

