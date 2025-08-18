Published On : Mon, Aug 18th, 2025
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Water Shutdown, Crime Crackdowns & Big Investments Shape Nagpur’s Week

Nagpur witnessed major developments on August 18, 2025, with civic works, police crackdowns, and new investments making headlines. From a 36-hour water supply shutdown to the crackdown on illegal trades and the announcement of a ₹700 crore hospital, the city is buzzing with activity.

Local Government & Infrastructure:

  • 36-hour water shutdown: NMC announced closure of Pench II & III Water Treatment Plants for AMRUT works, sparking concerns after recent water crisis incidents.
  • Smart City projects: Maharashtra Govt has transferred operations & maintenance to NMC; 7 projects still incomplete.
  • Brick kiln rehabilitation: Project stalled after Nagpur Improvement Trust denied land clearance.
  • Potholes trouble: Roads in Hazaripahad, Lawa-Dabha, and Khadgaon face severe damage.
  • Staff tracking: NMC to replace costly GPS watches with a face-scan attendance app.
  • Stray dog control: Police Commissioner chairs meeting to address rising stray dog concerns.

Crime & Public Safety:

Gold Rate
14 Aug 2025
Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,200 /-
Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,200 /-
Silver/Kg ₹ 1,16,100/-
Platinum ₹ 48,000/-
Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above
  • Hit-and-run driver traced with AI-powered CCTV after viral video.
  • Illegal parakeet & turtle trade continues in city markets.
  • Illegal hookah parlour busted in Dharampeth; 18 booked.
  • Guitar teacher arrested for alleged assault on a minor.
  • Flesh trade racket busted in Dharampeth salon; 2 rescued.
  • Burglary in Wadi solved in 3 days; property worth ₹7.42 Lakh recovered.
  • Jaripatka Police arrested a man for theft of brass Buddha idol & cash.
  • Property dealer stabbed after objecting to smoking.
  • Cyber fraud victims recover ₹10 Cr through ‘Garuda Drishti’.
  • 19-year-old caught with MD powder worth ₹42,000 in Nandanvan.
  • Two individuals severely burned at Khaparkheda Thermal Power Station.

Other News:

  • ‘Tiranga Marathon’ winners: Gaurav Khodatkar & Mitali Bhoyar.
  • Nagpur economy projected at ₹3.5 lakh crore by 2027-28 (IIM Nagpur).
  • Manipal Hospitals announces ₹700 Cr multi-specialty hospital in city.
  • Private bus operators worry over Inner Ring Road pick-up ban from Aug 25.
  • Permit room owners threaten shutdown from Aug 25 over liquor taxes.

✨ Horoscope Summary – August 18, 2025

  • Aries: Career moves bring success.
  • Taurus: Manage expenses wisely.
  • Gemini: Positive gains in business.
  • Cancer: Health should be a priority.
  • Leo: Good day for family matters.
  • Virgo: Travel plans may get delayed.
  • Libra: Focus on balancing work-life.
  • Scorpio: Financial gains likely.
  • Sagittarius: Opportunities in travel & education.
  • Capricorn: Be cautious in investments.
  • Aquarius: Creative projects shine.
  • Pisces: Emotional balance needed.

Gold Rate (Nagpur – Aug 18, 2025):

  • 22 Carat Gold: ₹5,640 / gram
  • 24 Carat Gold: ₹6,155 / gram

 

Advertisement
Advertisement