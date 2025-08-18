Khaparkheda Thermal Power Plant Flashover Incident: Two Seriously Injured, Safety Lapses Under Scanner

Nagpur: A major accident took place on Sunday at the Khaparkheda Thermal Power Plant (500 MW capacity) after a wrong electrical panel was opened, leading to a sudden flashover. The incident left an Assistant Engineer and a contract worker severely injured, while two other employees narrowly escaped.

According to reports, workers from Devaji Construction were carrying out maintenance and repair work inside the MCC room of the plant. Around 2:45 PM, while removing a 6.6 kV breaker, a massive flashover occurred, causing serious burns to Assistant Engineer Vaibhav Sonule (31), resident of Prakashnagar Colony, Khaparkheda, and contract worker Sachin Bhagat (39), resident of Ward No. 3, Khaparkheda. Both sustained severe injuries to their face and hands.

The injured were first rushed to Max Hospital, Nagpur, but due to the critical nature of their condition, they were later shifted to Orange City Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Technician Rahul Gade and another contract worker, Manohar Puri, narrowly escaped without major injuries.

Shockingly, the permit issued for the maintenance was specifically for the FD fan breaker, but due to negligence, a different panel was mistakenly opened, triggering the accident.

Workers’ representatives have strongly criticized the plant’s safety standards. One representative said:

“If there has been a lapse in providing safety equipment, then a thorough investigation must be conducted. Mahagenco should ensure that all employees and contract workers are regularly provided with proper safety gear to prevent such incidents.”

Assistant Engineer Girish Kumarwar confirmed that both injured men are being provided with advanced medical care.

Meanwhile, questions have been raised over the administrative negligence, as Khaparkheda city police were not immediately informed of the incident. Demands are now growing in the region for a high-level inquiry and strict action against those responsible.

This accident has once again highlighted serious concerns about the safety management and operational protocols at the Khaparkheda Thermal Power Plant.