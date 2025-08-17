Nagpur Police Crack Down on Underage Driving: Parents Face Legal Action

Nagpur: In a decisive move to curb the rising menace of underage driving, Nagpur City Traffic Police launched a special enforcement drive on Saturday. The operation targeted parents who allowed minors to take control of vehicles, as well as other major traffic violations.

Operation Highlights:

7 parents booked for allowing underage children to drive (5 cases from Sakkardara, 1 each from Cotton Market, Lakadganj, and Ajni).

for allowing underage children to drive (5 cases from Sakkardara, 1 each from Cotton Market, Lakadganj, and Ajni). Action against wrong-side driving and triple-seat riding , with maximum challans (11) in Cotton Market, Lakadganj, and Indora divisions.

, with maximum challans (11) in Cotton Market, Lakadganj, and Indora divisions. Further cases: Sakkardara (9), Sonegaon (7), Ajni (2), MIDC (1), Kamptee (3), Sitabuldi (9).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Lohit Matani, appealed to citizens not to hand over vehicles to minors, stressing that such negligence not only endangers lives but can also disrupt livelihoods.